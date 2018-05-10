Nakba: Palestinian Refugees Tell Their Own Stories to the World

May 15, 1948, marks the day of the Nakba (‘the Catastrophe’) when over 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes by invading Zionist forces.

Seventy years on, more than 5.5 million refugees scattered all over the Middle East and the world are still waiting to exercise their internationally recognized right to return.

These are some of the stories Palestinian refugees shared by using several hashtags on social media: #OurNakba #Nakba2018 #Nakba70 #NeverForget #MyNakbaStory

Samia Dokeh, Iqrit

Iqrit was a Palestinian Christian village, in the district of Acre, which was mostly destroyed in 1948, with the exception of the village church.

Its residents were forced to flee by Jewish troops: some of the refugees were moved to Lebanon, to al-Rashedyah refugee camp, and the rest were transferred to al-Rama, 20 km South.

Haj Abu Salem, Beersheba

Beersheba was founded by the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century. This small, modern city was home to merchants from Gaza and Hebron, Muslims, Jews, Christians, Druze, Bedouin, and others.

It was conquered by Israel in October 1948 with the use of aerial bombardment and its residents were expelled.

“Ethnic Cleansing” in Al-Mujaydil

Al-Mujaydil was a Palestinian village, in the district of Nazareth. It was mostly destroyed with the exception of a church and a cemetery.

Al-Mujaydil is now called Migdal HaEmek, it was completely ethnically cleansed, and there are no Palestinian residents living there anymore.

Fatima Samhan Hasan, Qula

Qula was a Palestinian village, in the district of Al-Ramla. On September 13, 1948, it was completely destroyed and only rubble was left behind.

Awad Salameh, Sataf

Sataf was a Palestinian village, in the district of Jerusalem.

The village was mostly destroyed with the exception of one single house.

