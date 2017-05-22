A Song about the Siege of Gaza (VIDEO)

A Gaza morning. (Photo: Via Aljazeera. file)

Heeding Samuel Becket’s advice that “when you’re in the shit up to your neck, there’s nothing left to do but sing,” a group of Gaza-based human rights and BDS activists compiled the following, amateur video-clip titled: Gaza: The Horror! The Horror! It includes some of the most shocking facts and footage about the deadly, medieval siege of Gaza, described by some activists as an “incremental genocide.”

The performance is by the Gaza-based activist Haidar Eid, adopted from one of Kawthar Mustapha’s vernacular poems summarizing the questions raised by almost all Gazans as to why this horror is allowed to happen.

(PalestineChronicle.com)