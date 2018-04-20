Under Israeli Pressure, EU Parliament Alters Resolution on Gaza

European Parliament in Strasbourg. (Photo: File)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

European Union (EU) Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution on the situation in the Gaza Strip. The resolution, however was altered from its original script. 

The original text recognized Israel’s right to “protect its borders and defend its legitimate security interest”. It also underlined its disproportional use of force. Moreover, it calls for the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate Israeli violence at the Gaza border. 

Following a campaign launched by the Israeli Ministry for Foreign Affairs, the motion was significantly altered, according to Israeli media.

Other provisions were added; for the first time, EU openly condemned Hamas for using civilians as human shields and called for the release of Israeli soldiers allegedly held in Gaza.

However, the resolution also affirmed the Palestinians’ right to peaceful protests and called for “an immediate and unconditional end of the blockade and closure of the Gaza Strip”.

