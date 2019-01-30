Abbas Accepts Resignation of Palestinian Government

January 30, 2019
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: RT)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah’s government and requested it to continue serving until a new government is formed.

Hamdallah’s government had submitted its resignation to Abbas, on Tuesday.

The government’s decision came as the Palestinian people had been protesting the government’s recent Social Security Law for months in rejection of several articles of the law.

The Palestinian President had issued a decision by law, on Monday evening, immediately stopping the implementation of the Social Security Law and its amendments.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

