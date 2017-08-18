Abbas Adviser Not Optimistic About US Delegation’s Visit

International Relations Commissioner for the Fatah movement Nabil Shaath. (Photo: File)

Nabil Shaath, advisor for foreign affairs to the PA’s President Mahmoud Abba, said Thursday that he was not optimistic regarding the visit of the American delegation to the region this month, pointing out that there are no great expectations about what will come out of this visit.

He told the official Voice of Palestine radio that his lack of optimism was due to US President Donald Trump not giving any special attention or references to the two-state solution and the right of Palestinians in Jerusalem or even rejection of Israeli settlements.

Shaath said the US president’s interest is focused on domestic problems while giving priority to international issues such as Iran, Venezuela and North Korea.

A US-delegation is expected to arrive in the region in a few days to push the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)