Abbas Arrives In India For Four-Day Visit

President of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-day official visit to India upon an invitation from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian president will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and is scheduled to sign a number of memorandums in different fields of cooperation.

Delhi: Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas arrived on a four-day visit to India. pic.twitter.com/APPLrH2gHU — ANI (@ANI_news) May 14, 2017

Abbas will visit a center for developing advanced computer technology in order to finalize work on the establishment of the Palestine-India Techno Park that is being developed by the Indian government.

Abbas is also scheduled to visit the Indian Islamic Education Center in New Delhi.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)