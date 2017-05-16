Abbas Arrives In India For Four-Day Visit

May 16 2017 / 4:29 pm
President of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Head of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a four-day official visit to India upon an invitation from Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Palestinian president will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and is scheduled to sign a number of memorandums in different fields of cooperation.

Abbas will visit a center for developing advanced computer technology in order to finalize work on the establishment of the Palestine-India Techno Park that is being developed by the Indian government.

Abbas is also scheduled to visit the Indian Islamic Education Center in New Delhi.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on May 16 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors