Abbas at UN: ‘US Cannot be the Sole Mediator’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Appearing before the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas rejected Washington’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’.

Holding a copy of a map used by the US ‘peace proposal’s’ architects to delineate the envisioned border for a two-state solution, Abbas described the supposed Palestinian state as “Swiss cheese”, calling the plan a gift for Israel.

Meanwhile, a UNSC draft text that was circulated by Tunisia and Indonesia called on all members to condemn the American plan.

LIVE: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks to the United Nations Security Council on the US Middle East peace plan, the so-called 'Deal of the Century'. For more: https://t.co/35VNBTMhoY https://t.co/EpGClcOx59 — Al Jazeera News (@AJENews) February 11, 2020

“The draft text would face a certain US veto,” Reuters reported, “but nonetheless reflected some members’ dim view of the peace plan that Trump rolled out two weeks ago with great fanfare.”

In his speech before the Council, Abbas said that “the US cannot be the sole mediator.”

“The situation could implode at any moment,” he said. “We need hope. Please do not take this hope away from us.”

“Trump’s plan, the product of three years’ effort by senior adviser and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner, would recognize Israel’s authority over West Bank (illegal) settlements and would require the Palestinians to meet a difficult series of conditions to be allowed to have a state, with its capital in a West Bank village east of Jerusalem,” according to Reuters.

Arab, Muslims and African leaders have rejected the US plan, although some Arab governments are trying to appease Washington by calling the plan a starting point for dialogue.

(Palestine Chronicle)