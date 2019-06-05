Abbas: ‘Deal of the Century’ Will Go to Hell

President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated his hopes that the US-proposed peace plan, dubbed Deal of the Century, will go to hell.

Abbas stated:

“I hope that the next Eid al-Fitr would come with us, the Palestinian people, having liberated our country from the Israeli occupation, established our independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and overcome the plots contrived against the Palestinian issue, including the Deal of the Century, which will all go to hell.”

PressTV-Abbas: US deal of the century 'will go to hell' https://t.co/wo0AveDyx3 — Karimi-Langroodi (@langroodi) June 5, 2019

Abbas made this statement as he visited and laid a wreath of flowers on the grave of the late president Yasser Arafat for the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

He performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the al-Tashrifat Mosque in the presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)