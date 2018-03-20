Abbas: “Hamas Responsible for Attempt on Prime Minister’s Life”

Mahmoud Abbas accused Hamas at a Ramallah meeting on Monday of “being responsible for the assassination attempt against Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and chief of intelligence Majid Faraj in Gaza last week,” saying that he decided to take national, legal and financial measures to punish Hamas for its act.

Abbas said he “does not want to punish the Palestinian people, but he has to take action against Hamas, which rules Gaza and refuses to allow the Palestinian government to rule there.”

“I have decided to take national, legal and financial measures to protect out national project,” said Abbas. “We never thought of punishing any Palestinian citizen, not in the West Bank or Gaza. But we have to say where the wrong is and where the crime is. This situation is not acceptable.”

Mahmoud Abbas threatened Gaza with more penalties.

He is going to prevent all the salaries of the employees.

end the international charities. & stop sending fuel for the power plant station in Gaza. stop sending medicine for the patients.

Abbas is another type of occ. in Pal. pic.twitter.com/Bb3i3p9YMg — Myriam.W مريم الوردي (@MyriamWardei) March 19, 2018

He accused Hamas of “sabotaging all efforts for reconciliation,” saying that either the Palestinian government takes full charge of everything in Gaza, or the de facto authority remains fully responsible for it.

He said he will not wait for Hamas’ investigation into the assassination attempt “because we know that they, Hamas, are behind it.”

He lashed out at the US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, saying he is a settler who supports settlements when he said that Israel was building in its territory and not in occupied areas.

“He’s a settler, so what can we expect from him,” said Abbas describing Friedman.

