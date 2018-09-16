Abbas: Israel Seeking to Split Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslims and Jews

The President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas warned fellow lawmakers on Saturday of Israeli plans to divide Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque between Muslim and Jewish worshippers.

[Tensions are rising] Mahmoud Abbas: We hold contacts with Jordan regarding approaching the ICC and ICJ about Israeli plans at the al Aqsa Mosque. There is evidence that Israel may decide to allow Jewish prayer inside the al-Aqsa Mosque, in addition to Muslim prayer. https://t.co/jNG90aXplz — Ofer Zalzberg (@OferZalzberg) September 16, 2018

Speaking at the opening of the PLO Executive Committee Meeting in Ramallah, Abbas said:

“Israel may decide – and there is much evidence for this – that there may be prayers held for Jews as well as Muslims in Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Abbas Warns Israel Plans to Split Al-Aqsa Mosque Religiously https://t.co/c2WepDiVgE — EIN Religion News (@EINReligionNews) September 16, 2018

He added that the Israeli authorities may be seeking to introduce a similar arrangement to that in Hebron’s Ibrahimi Mosque.

Abbas also said:

“As far as the Al-Aqsa Mosque is concerned, we are holding consultations with our brothers in Jordan, to reach a unified position in order to go to the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice.”

Mahmoud abbas on Palestine TV says that Palestine is coordinating with Jordan and is considering going to the International Criminal Court if Israelis permit Jews to pray on al Aqsa mosque — Daoud Kuttab داود (@daoudkuttab) September 15, 2018

The Jordanian government controls and funds the Islamic Waqf of Jerusalem, the authority which administers Al-Aqsa as well as Jerusalem’s other Muslim holy sites.

Palestinians have long feared Israel may one day seek to assert further control over the holy site.

Israeli settlers storm Al-Aqsa to perform religious prayershttps://t.co/X4ypM4GdyT pic.twitter.com/5RfD9fyCrx — Ma'an News Agency (@MaanNewsAgency) September 16, 2018

Despite being administered by the Jordanians, Al-Aqsa remains under tight control by Israeli security forces, who routinely block access to the mosque.

In July, Israeli forces stormed the compound and fired live ammunition at crowds of worshippers after midday prayers.

Data: 28,800 Jewish settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque last year https://t.co/Zc2Lc6iPXo via @MiddleEastMnt — The Vigilant One (@VigilantYT) September 14, 2018

Jews are officially barred from entering the compound, however, Israeli forces regularly allow groups of hundreds of Israeli settlers into the area under armed protection.

Extremist Jewish Israeli movements such as the Temple Mount Faithful and the Temple Institute – who are funded by the Israeli government – are vocal in their aims to build the Third Jewish Temple in the compound.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)