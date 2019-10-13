Abbas Receives Saudi National Soccer Team in Ramallah

October 13, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
The Saudi Arabian national football team will play in the occupied Palestinian territories, for the first time. (Photo: via Twitter)

President Mahmoud Abbas received Saudi Arabia’s national soccer team in the presidential headquarters in the West Bank city of Ramallah, praising this visit and stressing that it embodies the historical relationship between Palestine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia’s national soccer team will play the Palestinian national team in the Palestinian territories on October 15 as part of the World Cup qualifiers. The match will be held at Faisal al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem.

President Abbas affirmed the historical and religious Islamic bond between the two countries, affirming Saudi Arabia’s firm stance towards the Palestinian issue.

President Abbas welcomed the Saudi team, stating that “we are overjoyed, you are on your land. It is true that this is a matter of football, but your arrival is a pleasure for the Palestinian people,” he said.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.