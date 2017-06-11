Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$1,273 Raised
6% Funded

Abbas to Give Up Freezing Settlement Construction as Precondition for Talks

Jun 11 2017 / 8:46 am
President of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Israeli media reports claim that the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, will make concessions to smooth talks with the Israeli occupation.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonot, senior economic adviser to Abbas, Mohamed Mustafa revealed on Thursday that Abbas’ agenda includes steps to curtail measures condemning the Israeli occupation at the UN and the Hague for war crimes against the Palestinians.

The report indicates that Abbas will give up calls to freeze Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank so as to resume peace talks with Israel.

“We’d better focus on giving a real chance to the new administration,” Abbas’ adviser reportedly said, according to the Israeli paper.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jun 11 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.

Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors