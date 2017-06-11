Abbas to Give Up Freezing Settlement Construction as Precondition for Talks

President of the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Israeli media reports claim that the Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, will make concessions to smooth talks with the Israeli occupation.

According to Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonot, senior economic adviser to Abbas, Mohamed Mustafa revealed on Thursday that Abbas’ agenda includes steps to curtail measures condemning the Israeli occupation at the UN and the Hague for war crimes against the Palestinians.

Palestinians return to pre-Obama stance on settlements Obama demanded freeze to screw Netanyahu. Forced Abbas to do same & kneecapped talks pic.twitter.com/Wou4N2fx2f — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) June 8, 2017

The report indicates that Abbas will give up calls to freeze Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank so as to resume peace talks with Israel.

“We’d better focus on giving a real chance to the new administration,” Abbas’ adviser reportedly said, according to the Israeli paper.

(PNN, PC, Social Media)