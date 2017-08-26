Abbas to Pay Prisoners’ and Martyrs Allowances ‘Even If It Costs Him His Seat’

Head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Mahmoud Abbas has sent a message to the US saying that he will continue to pay allowances to the families of prisoners and martyrs, even if it costs him his seat, Israel’s Kan news has reported.

“I will continue to pay them until my last day,” insisted the President of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas met with Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as the US President’s Middle East Special Envoy, Jason Greenblatt, yesterday.

PALESTINE ISRAEL – Abbas reinstates wages to Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails https://t.co/OVA0lxtMrt — WORLD NEWS (@WorldNews7777) August 16, 2017

The two US officials had earlier met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in order to discuss a means for peace and how to bring the two parties back to the negotiation table without preconditions.

