Abbas to Pay Prisoners’ and Martyrs Allowances ‘Even If It Costs Him His Seat’

Aug 26 2017 / 12:33 am
Head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Mahmoud Abbas has sent a message to the US saying that he will continue to pay allowances to the families of prisoners and martyrs, even if it costs him his seat, Israel’s Kan news has reported.

“I will continue to pay them until my last day,” insisted the President of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas met with Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, as well as the US President’s Middle East Special Envoy, Jason Greenblatt, yesterday.

The two US officials had earlier met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem in order to discuss a means for peace and how to bring the two parties back to the negotiation table without preconditions.

