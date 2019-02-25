Abbas Urges European States to Recognize ‘State of Palestine’

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday urged European states to play a more active role in the peace process and recognize a “State of Palestine”, reported the Times of Israel.

In a short speech at a two-day summit of Arab and European leaders in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Abbas said:

“Has the time not come for European states that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so, especially in light of your belief in the two-state solution?”

#EGYPT #Palestinian President #Abbas arrived today in Sharm El-Sheikh to participate in the First Arab-European Summit. Heads of 28 #European countries & 21 #Arab states will be tackling pressing issues – terrorism, organized crime & illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/Q3gJu0rE4U — Children of Peace (@ChildrenofPeace) February 23, 2019

He added:

“You have recognized Israel, supported it since its establishment and defended its security. That is your right. But if you’ll allow me to say this: Your not recognising the Palestinian right to self-determination in its state is a move that contradicts your values and your European principles”.

According to Abbas, the recognition of a State of Palestine would not be a “substitute” for negotiations but rather would encourage Palestinians to maintain hope for peace.

Abbas urges Europeans to play greater role in peace process, recognize Palestine | The Times of Israel https://t.co/jOCtzUAbOU — reuben poupko (@poupko) February 25, 2019

The Times of Israel reported that,

“Abbas also called on the Europeans to play a greater role in peace negotiations and repeated his frequent call for an international peace conference not under the auspices of the US”.

Abbas also reiterated his support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, the implementation of which he described as “the only way to achieve peace, and this is what all the Arabs are standing behind”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)