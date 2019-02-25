Abbas Urges European States to Recognize ‘State of Palestine’

February 25, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini. (Photo: YouTube)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas yesterday urged European states to play a more active role in the peace process and recognize a “State of Palestine”, reported the Times of Israel.

In a short speech at a two-day summit of Arab and European leaders in the Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, Abbas said:

“Has the time not come for European states that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so, especially in light of your belief in the two-state solution?”

He added:

“You have recognized Israel, supported it since its establishment and defended its security. That is your right. But if you’ll allow me to say this: Your not recognising the Palestinian right to self-determination in its state is a move that contradicts your values and your European principles”.

According to Abbas, the recognition of a State of Palestine would not be a “substitute” for negotiations but rather would encourage Palestinians to maintain hope for peace.

The Times of Israel reported that,

“Abbas also called on the Europeans to play a greater role in peace negotiations and repeated his frequent call for an international peace conference not under the auspices of the US”.

Abbas also reiterated his support for the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative, the implementation of which he described as “the only way to achieve peace, and this is what all the Arabs are standing behind”.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.