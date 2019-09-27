Abbas Urges World to End Israeli Aggression (VIDEO)

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas urged the international community Thursday to end Israeli aggression in Palestine, Anadolu Agency reports.

“What would you do if someone tried to take the land of your country and how would you react,” Abbas told the UN General Assembly.

#LIVE: Mahmoud Abbas at #UNGA – I will call for elections #Palestinian territories – West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip. Anyone who rejects this call must bear responsibilityhttps://t.co/WQa2lyBYkU pic.twitter.com/7ST2zkGiRk — Arab News (@arabnews) September 26, 2019

He added:

“The international community should uphold its responsibilities to bring an end to this aggression and arrogance. It is time to implement the resolution adopted by you, otherwise, all these resolutions are pointless.”

Palestine will not surrender to Israel’s occupation, he said, and he expects the UN to implement just one resolution out of many taken on Palestine.

#Abbas stated at the #UNGA, if any government follows through on #Netanyahu's plan to annex more land, 'any signed agreements or other obligations will be terminated.' Do you think the #annexation of more land, would hinder the chances of #peace in the region? pic.twitter.com/90cK2w5KrW — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) September 26, 2019

Abbas said Palestine is a “constructive player” in the international community, and deserves to be a full member of the UN and all its bodies.

“Jerusalem will always remain the eternal capital of Palestine regardless of any schemes and actions,” he said and reiterated his support for a two-state solution.

Israeli occupation will inevitably end and Palestine will continue to call for respect to its rights, he said.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)