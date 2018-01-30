Abbas to Visit Russia, Meet Putin

Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian Authority President, is expected to visit Russia on February 12 and meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Riyad Malki said on Tuesday.

He told Voice of Palestine radio that President Abbas is going to listen to Putin’s views on Russia’s readiness to act in the framework of an international conference for peace between the Palestinians and Israel.

Netanyahu will fly to Moscow Jan 29 to meet with Putin Abbas scheduled to fly to Moscow Feb 12 to meet with Putin https://t.co/BzW6yYMH5G — ❄️Snowbird ❄️ (@snowbird60001) January 25, 2018

He said President Abbas will remind Putin of the international conference that was supposed to be held in Moscow and the time and conditions for convening it with the participation of various states, including the United States and Israel.

He will also discuss the possibilities and options for convening either the Moscow conference or another peace conference, activating the Paris Peace Conference from 2016 or reverting to the International Quartet but in a different format.

