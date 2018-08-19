Abbas Vows to Appeal Israel’s Law at UN

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday vowed to appeal Israel’s controversial law of Jewish nation-state at the UN.

Speaking in a televised program, Abbas said he rejects the US mediation for Palestine-Israel peace talks and emphasized that there would no meeting with the U.S. until it reverts its decision to recognize Jewish settlements and Jerusalem as an Israeli capital.

Underlining that the Oslo Accords would not continue if the current situation persists, he called on Hamas to allow the national unity government of Palestine to carry out its activities in the Gaza Strip.

Mahmoud Abbas, staunch champion of the Oslo Accords, says, "Israel has killed Oslo," and calls on Palestinians to revisit all agreements with Israel https://t.co/bjThs0nO0i — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) January 15, 2018

The Jewish nation-state Law defines Israel as a Jewish state with a “united Jerusalem” as its capital. It has also promoted Hebrew as the only official language, stripping Arabic as an official language while recognizing its “special status”.

