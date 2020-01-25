Abbas Warns Abbas not to Cross ‘Red Lines’

January 25, 2020 Blog, News
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Photo: File)

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday warned the United States not to cross any “red lines” following reports that Donald Trump intends to release his long-awaited “Deal of the Century”.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesman for Abbas, said in a statement that Palestinians demand an end to Israel’s occupation since 1967 and the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

“If this deal is announced according to these rejected formulas, the leadership will announce a series of measures in which we safeguard our legitimate rights,” and we will demand Israel to assume its full responsibilities as an occupying power,” he said, according to Wafa.

“We warn Israel and the American administration against crossing the red lines,” Abu Rudeineh added.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he will reveal details of his long-delayed plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main opponent Benny Gantz visit the White House next week.

So far, what has been seen as the economic component of the ‘deal’ has been unveiled, while the political aspects have never been officially disclosed, although some details have been leaked over the course of the last few months.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

