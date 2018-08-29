Academic Year Begins in Palestine (VIDEO)

The new academic year launched in Gaza today under the theme “Year of Education in Jerusalem”.

Some 3,030 schools reopened this year with 1.3 million students registered. Of those 2,212 are governmental including 1,811 are in the West Bank and 401 are in Gaza.

There are 451 private schools, 389 in the West Bank.

Some 236 public schools operate a two-shift system to accommodate the number of students registered.

As students gear up for the new academic year, its important to remember the widespread attacks on the Palestine solidarity movement on college campuses. 85% of the incidents targeted students and scholars on college campuses across the country. pic.twitter.com/g1VWCWPYWf — The IMEU (@theIMEU) August 24, 2018

There had been fears that UN schools in the occupied Palestinian Territories would be unable to operate this year due to the financial crisis facing UNRWA. However recent donations have helped boast UNRWA’s budget.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)