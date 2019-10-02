Activists Seal off ICRC’s Office in Solidarity with Detainee Tortured by Israel

October 2, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian prisoner Samer Arbeed (44) was hospitalized after interrogation in an Israeli jail. (Photo: via Facebook)

Several Palestinian activists today sealed off the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the West Bank city of Ramallah in solidarity with Samir Arbeed, who was tortured by Israeli interrogators and is currently in critical condition in an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem.

WAFA correspondent said the activists shut the doors of the ICRC offices and prevented its staff from entering them. They demanded immediate intervention by the ICRC to save Arbeed’s life, to visit him in the hospital to check on his situation and to investigate the torture he underwent.

Minister of Health, Mai Kaila, demanded the ICRC to pressure the Israeli authorities to allow a Palestinian medical team to visit Arbeed in the hospital to check on his health condition.

Arbeed was detained on September 25 while heading home with his wife and was subjected to severe torture and beatings during his arrest and interrogation, which caused him pulmonary hemorrhage, several broken ribs and marks all over his body as well as severe kidney failure. 

He was rushed to the Hadassah hospital in Israel after suffering serious health deterioration due to torture and ill-treatment during interrogations.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.