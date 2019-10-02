Activists Seal off ICRC’s Office in Solidarity with Detainee Tortured by Israel

Several Palestinian activists today sealed off the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the West Bank city of Ramallah in solidarity with Samir Arbeed, who was tortured by Israeli interrogators and is currently in critical condition in an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem.

WAFA correspondent said the activists shut the doors of the ICRC offices and prevented its staff from entering them. They demanded immediate intervention by the ICRC to save Arbeed’s life, to visit him in the hospital to check on his situation and to investigate the torture he underwent.

Palestinian activists have started a sit in taking over the Red Cross office in Ramallah calling on them to intervene to save the life of Palestinian political prisoner #SamerAlArbeed who was tortured by Israeli intelligence in prison. pic.twitter.com/Bff5erhpUa — Humanity 4 Palestine (@H4falastin) October 1, 2019

Minister of Health, Mai Kaila, demanded the ICRC to pressure the Israeli authorities to allow a Palestinian medical team to visit Arbeed in the hospital to check on his health condition.

Arbeed was detained on September 25 while heading home with his wife and was subjected to severe torture and beatings during his arrest and interrogation, which caused him pulmonary hemorrhage, several broken ribs and marks all over his body as well as severe kidney failure.

Inflicting torture on Palestinian prisoners is routine and sanctioned by the Israeli establishment. Samir Arbeed is the latest to undergo this brutal treatment in Israeli jail. pic.twitter.com/mGsYlerd4u — The IMEU (@theIMEU) October 2, 2019

He was rushed to the Hadassah hospital in Israel after suffering serious health deterioration due to torture and ill-treatment during interrogations.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)