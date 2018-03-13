Adalah: New Israeli Law Allowing Withholding Bodies of Palestinians is Illegal

The Israeli Parliament, the Knesset, approved on Wednesday a law that allows the Israeli police to hold the bodies of Palestinians killed by the police or other security forces until families agree to preconditions on funeral arrangements.

Israel is still withholding the bodies of 250 Palestinians, some from as long as 30 years ago https://t.co/ZEsviU7fXD pic.twitter.com/G47A1FCHHw — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 12, 2018

According to the Haifa-based human rights center Adalah, this is a violation of both Israeli and international law.

Forty-eight Knesset members voted in favor of the law, which applies to Palestinian citizens of Israel and Israeli police only. It does not apply to West Bank Palestinians or to the Israeli military.

The new law was legislated following a precedent-setting Israeli Supreme Court ruling on a petition filed by Adalah – The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel which determined that Israeli police did not have the legal authority to hold bodies – particularly given that doing so constitutes a violation of basic rights.

مشروع قانون يتيح للشرطة فرض شروطٍ لتحرير جثامين الشهداء – غير دستوري توجّه مركز عدالة إلى وزيرة القضاء، آييليت… https://t.co/pF8UA2456C — Adalah (@AdalahCenter) February 7, 2018

“The holding of bodies and preventing their immediate burial is a violation of both Israeli and international law,” said Adalah in a statement. “The United Nations Committee Against Torture raised concern about the failure to return bodies and cautioned Israel to avoid such situations in the future. There is no parallel in constitutional or in human rights law to the legislation of this sort. This law politicizes a humanitarian issue.”

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)