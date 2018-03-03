Administrative Detention Renewed for 46 Palestinians, Including Female Journalist

March 3, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
A Palestinian journalist faces angry Israeli occupation soldiers in the West Bank. (Photo: File)

Israeli authorities on Thursday issued 46 administrative detention orders against Palestinian detainees, including a female journalist, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

PPS attorney Mahmoud Halabi said on Thursday that Israeli authorities issued a four-month administrative detention order against Palestinian journalist Bushra Taweel.

Taweel, a resident of the central occupied West Bank city of Al-Bireh, is a former prisoner. She was re-detained in November 2017 and sentenced to six months of administrative detention, before having her detention renewed this week.

According to PPS, among the Palestinians who were issued administrative detention orders on Thursday, 10 of them are former prisoners who were re-detained.

Israel uses administrative detention almost exclusively against Palestinians. The widely condemned Israeli policy allows for a detainee to be sentenced to up to six-month renewable intervals based on undisclosed evidence.

Rights groups have claimed that Israel’s administrative detention policy has been used as an attempt to disrupt Palestinian political and social processes, notably targeting Palestinian politicians, activists, and journalists.

In fact, 450 Palestinians held by Israel in administrative detention are collectively boycotting Israel’s illegal military courts, including lawyer and human rights defender Salah Hammouri.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there were 6,279 Palestinians in Israeli prisons as of August, with 465 being held in administrative detention.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

