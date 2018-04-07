Following ‘Black Coffee’ Concert, ANC Calls for Cultural Boycott of Israel

ANC called for cultural boycott of Israel after Black Coffee's concert in Tel Aviv. (Photo: via Facebook)

The African National Congress (ANC), has called for a cultural boycott of Israel after expressing disappointment in the recent Tel Aviv concert of DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee.

“We call on all artists to have an appreciation of the role played by the international anti-apartheid solidarity movement in the successful international isolation of apartheid South Africa,” said Lindiwe Zulu, the Chairperson of the ANC’s International Relations Committee in a Wednesday press release.

“The people of Palestine are in a just cause for self-determination and we urge our artists not to form part of the normalisation of Israeli’s suppression of the Palestinian people in their quest for self-determination and statehood that mirrors our very own struggle.”

DJ Black Coffee performed at a show in Tel Aviv at the Easter Weekend. The artist claimed he was unaware of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a tweet, the DJ said he was in the region because he would do anything to feed his family.

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) South Africa criticized Black Coffee for feigning ignorance as the group said it had approached him in 2014 prior to his Tel Aviv show.

The call for a cultural boycott also came simultaneously as the South African government strongly condemned the Israeli armed forces for the killing of 31 Palestinians, and the injuring of hundreds of others, over the last week as Gazans protested the continued Israel siege of the coastal enclave.

