Following ‘Black Coffee’ Concert, ANC Calls for Cultural Boycott of Israel

The African National Congress (ANC), has called for a cultural boycott of Israel after expressing disappointment in the recent Tel Aviv concert of DJ Nkosinathi Maphumulo, popularly known as Black Coffee.

“We call on all artists to have an appreciation of the role played by the international anti-apartheid solidarity movement in the successful international isolation of apartheid South Africa,” said Lindiwe Zulu, the Chairperson of the ANC’s International Relations Committee in a Wednesday press release. ANC statement on Black Coffee and Israel pic.twitter.com/QNOgxujWFQ — Mfana kaMshengu (@Mshengu_1) April 3, 2018 “The people of Palestine are in a just cause for self-determination and we urge our artists not to form part of the normalisation of Israeli’s suppression of the Palestinian people in their quest for self-determination and statehood that mirrors our very own struggle.”

[ON AIR] ANC Chairperson of the International Relations Committee, Lindiwe Zulu, reiterates cultural boycott of Israel, after popular DJ Black Coffee performed in Tel Aviv recently #POWERBreakfast — POWER 98.7 (@Powerfm987) April 4, 2018

DJ Black Coffee performed at a show in Tel Aviv at the Easter Weekend. The artist claimed he was unaware of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In a tweet, the DJ said he was in the region because he would do anything to feed his family.

Like everyone else I have rights and free will and no Black Coffee is not a political party…I work as an entertainer to feed my Family.

To sum it up….I'll take a bullet for my Family. — #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) April 2, 2018

Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) South Africa criticized Black Coffee for feigning ignorance as the group said it had approached him in 2014 prior to his Tel Aviv show.

Kwara Kekana said:“Black Coffee is familiar with the issue of illegal Israeli occupation of https://t.co/p6dx6urmuv 2014,Palestine solidarity groups reached out to him b4 his performance in Tel-Aviv and armed with sufficient information on the issue. Liar >@RealBlackCoffee — ❌イグサン❌ #GreatReturnMarch (@Saanieboy69) April 6, 2018

The call for a cultural boycott also came simultaneously as the South African government strongly condemned the Israeli armed forces for the killing of 31 Palestinians, and the injuring of hundreds of others, over the last week as Gazans protested the continued Israel siege of the coastal enclave.

