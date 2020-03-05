After Suspected Coronavirus Cases in Bethlehem, Health Ministry Calls for State of Emergency

After suspecting four cases of coronavirus at a hotel in the city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has called today for enforcing the state of medical emergency in the city and the surrounding towns and villages, as well as in Jericho.

⭕ Breaking | Four people were tested positive of coronavirus in a hotel in Bethlehem, south of the occupied West Bank, according to local Ma'an news agency. — Palestine Live (@pallive_en) March 5, 2020

The Ministry said in a statement that as a result of suspected coronavirus cases in Bethlehem, it calls for canceling all activities and events in the city, including sports, closing all educational institutions, as well as mosques and churches for 14 days.

#Coronavirus latest: •First death in Switzerland

•3 new cases in Scotland

•5 new cases in Finland

•2 new cases in Portugal

•6 new cases in Norway

•new case in Russia

•First 4 cases in West Bank, Palestine

•new case in Morocco — 🚨Wars on the Brink 🅙 (current focus coronavirus) (@WarsontheBrink) March 5, 2020

It also called for canceling all hotel reservations for tourists coming to Palestine.

The ministry said that Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, where the suspected cases come from, will be quarantined.

Reports said the Christian churches have decided to close the Church of Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, and the sports council the canceling of the annual Bethlehem marathon that was planned for later this month.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)