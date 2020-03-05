After Suspected Coronavirus Cases in Bethlehem, Health Ministry Calls for State of Emergency

March 5, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Palestinian security forces impose strict security measures in Bethlehem, after four cases were reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: via Twitter)

After suspecting four cases of coronavirus at a hotel in the city of Bethlehem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health has called today for enforcing the state of medical emergency in the city and the surrounding towns and villages, as well as in Jericho.

The Ministry said in a statement that as a result of suspected coronavirus cases in Bethlehem, it calls for canceling all activities and events in the city, including sports, closing all educational institutions, as well as mosques and churches for 14 days.

It also called for canceling all hotel reservations for tourists coming to Palestine.

The ministry said that Angel Hotel in Beit Jala, where the suspected cases come from, will be quarantined.

Reports said the Christian churches have decided to close the Church of Nativity, the birthplace of Jesus Christ, and the sports council the canceling of the annual Bethlehem marathon that was planned for later this month.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

