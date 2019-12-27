Al-Atyra: Israeli Violations against Environment Could Amount to War Crimes

December 27, 2019 News
Much of the waste generated by illegal Jewish settlers is dumped on Palestinian land. (Photo: via MEMO)

The head of the Palestinian Environmental Quality Authority, Adalah Al-Atyra, said on Tuesday that the ongoing Israeli violations against the environment could amount to war crimes, according to Palestine News Network.

The organization is working on a comprehensive report focused on the environment in the Palestinian territories under the auspices of the United Nations and under the supervision of international experts.

Al-Atyra said:

Israel is establishing projects in Jerusalem, monitoring hundreds of millions of shekels, seizing citizens’ land and preventing them from exploiting their land and expelling them, especially bedouin communities close to their projects”.

As noted by Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo:

“It is a myth that only Zionist Israel ‘made the desert bloom.’ On the contrary, since its establishment on the ruins of more than five hundred Palestinian villages and cities that it has destroyed and wiped off the map, Israel has done the exact opposite. The land inhabited by Palestinian Muslims, Christians, and Jews for thousands of years has been disfigured beyond belief by Israel in the matter of a few decades.”

In the West Bank, Israel’s discriminatory policies regarding its uses and abuses of water are known as “water apartheid”. Reckless Israeli water consumption and erratic use of dams have a vast and possibly irreversible environmental impact, fundamentally altering the aquatic ecosystem.

Moreover, Israeli authorities control Palestinians springs, turning them into tourist areas; they plunder the resources of the Dead Sea and the Gaza Sea, denying Palestinians the right to exploit natural gas fields in the area.

(The Palestine Chronicle, PNN, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.