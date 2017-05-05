Al-Qassam Gives Israel 24 Hours to Meet Hunger Strikers’ Demands

Abu Ubaida: 'Al-Qassam Brigades have enough tools to accomplish an honorable prisoner swap deal with Israel.' (Photo: Hamas.ps)

Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas Movement, gave Israel 24 hours to meet the demands of the Palestinian hunger-striking detainees. The Brigades said they will add “30 new names, every day following the time limit, to the swap deal list,” the Palestinian Information Center reported.

The spokesman of the Brigades Abu Obaidah said, in a televised statement on Tuesday evening, that “the resistance will carry on struggle until the release of all prisoners.”

He pointed out that al-Qassam Brigades along with the Palestinian people “stand by the detainees’ side and support them by all means.”

Abu Obaidah hailed the popular action that took place in Gaza on Tuesday in solidarity with Palestinian hunger striking captives and for lifting the Gaza siege. He called on Palestinians in the West Bank to mobilize and take to the streets on Wednesday in order to express their support and solidarity with prisoners.

Palestinian prisoners started a mass hunger strike on April 16, 2017 to achieve basic rights, including allowing their grandchildren to visit them in prison. The hunger strike has received international momentum with solidarity events taking place in Palestine, the Arab World, Europe and the United States.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)