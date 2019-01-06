Al-Sisi: Egyptian Army Collaborates with Israel in Sinai

January 6, 2019 Blog, Images, News
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. (Photo: File)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said that Israel has collaborated with Egypt in its Sinai operations, stressing that relations between the two countries have strengthened during his term in office.

During a televised interview – of which US news channel CBS News broadcast only excerpts – Al-Sisi said that,

“The relationship with Israel is the closest now compared with previous Egyptian administrations and it includes cooperation in various fields”.

Al-Sisi added that the Egyptian army is cooperating with its Israeli counterpart “to confront terrorism in the Sinai,” which borders Israel in Egypt’s northeast.

For four years, the Egyptian army has been waging military operations in the Sinai.  It alleges its aim is to fight terrorist groups, most notably the “Sinai Province” group which announced its allegiance to Daesh in late 2014.

However, organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) have claimed that,

“Fighting in Sinai has been marred by widespread government abuses including secret detentions, extrajudicial executions, and military trials of civilians”.

On other topics, when asked about the validity of human rights reports that 60,000 political prisoners had been detained in Egypt, Al-Sisi replied:

“I do not know where they got this number. There are no political prisoners in Egypt. When there is a minority which tries to impose its extremist ideology, we have to intervene regardless of their numbers.”

CBS News added that the Egyptian ambassador to Washington, Yasser Reda, asked the channel not to broadcast the interview, but it confirmed the full broadcast will go ahead on Sunday.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.