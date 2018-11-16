Algeria Renews Its Support to Palestinian People (VIDEO)

Algerian football fans raise Palestinian and Algerian flags. (Photo: via Twitter)

Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika yesterday renewed his country’s “full and continuous support” for the Palestinian people in their struggle to determine their destiny and regain all their legitimate national rights.

In a congratulatory message to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the 30th anniversary of the declaration to establish a Palestinian state, Bouteflika wished that “the fraternal Palestinian people” achieve their aspirations of freedom and to establish their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He stressed:

“Algeria will continue to exert all its efforts to address the challenges hindering the establishment of the Palestinian state.”

DECLARATION OF STATE OF PALESTINE

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the declaration of state of Palestine. Here is why Yasser Arafat declared it from Algeria.

The Algerian president reiterated:

“I take this opportunity to renew our full and continuing support to the Palestinian people in their struggle to determine their destiny and to restore their legitimate national rights.”

