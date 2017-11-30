Algerian MPs Walk Out of Conference As Israelis Prepare To Speak

Women Political Leaders (WPL) annual global summit 2017 in Reykjavik, Iceland on November 29, 2017. (Photo: MEMO)

Women MPs from an Algerian parliamentary delegation are reported to have walked out of an international conference just as members of the Israeli Knesset were about to speak.

The incident took place during the Women Political Leaders (WPL) annual global summit 2017 being held in Reykjavik. The conference is hosted by the Althing, Iceland’s Parliament, and the Icelandic government.

Israelis to Iceland: Please boycott our country http://t.co/lbqeQGfmPX pic.twitter.com/bSVwdI1aaB — The IMEU (@theIMEU) September 23, 2015

The Algerian delegation is led by the National Assembly deputy speaker, Rafiqa Qasri.

