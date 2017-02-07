‘All Our Chickens Died’: Israeli Missiles Target Gaza Poultry Farm (VIDEO)

A Gaza chicken farm destroyed due to Israeli airstrikes on Feb 06. (Photo: Mohammed Asad, MEMO)

Poultry farmer Khalid Al-Haya expressed his anger after the occupation forces targeted his farm during the military attack on the Gaza Strip yesterday.

Khalid told MEMO that he was surprised that his farm was targeted, as it has never been targeted, not even during the last war on Gaza.

A missile from an F-16 plane caused great damage to the farm and resulted in a seven-meter hole in the ground. This caused 80 per cent damage to the farm and killed hundreds of chickens.

Four families earn their living from the farm, he said, and the losses as a result of the airstrike are estimated to be between $60,000 and $70,000.

Workers tried to save as many chickens as possible and lift the tin roofs that fell on them and the cages that were broken.

The entire area was subject to over 15 artillery missiles in the context of the occupation’s escalation that took place in neighboring agricultural areas and open spaces.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)