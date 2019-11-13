All the Names of Palestinians Killed by Israeli Airstrikes in Gaza

On November 12, the Israeli army launched a major military strike on the besieged Gaza Strip. The initial attack targeted and killed an Islamic Jihad commander, Bahaa Abu al-Ata, and his wife Asma.

The attack continued and the death toll continued to rise as well. So far, 26 Palestinians were killed in Gaza as a result of the ongoing Israeli violence.

Below are their names:

All this pain, it becomes a devastating monster, it violates our lives, it grips us with its fist and raises us high, then it hits us with the earth, it crushes our hearts, it crushes our heads with its weight, it does not care about our memories

🇵🇸🇵🇸 🇵🇸🇵🇸 🇵🇸🇵🇸#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/Q2eYxc8IoG — marah shamali 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@marah2932) November 13, 2019

1. Bahaa Salim Hasan Abu al-Atta, 42 years old

2. Rani Fayez Rajab Abu el-Nasr, 35 years old

3. Ibrahim Ahmed Abdul Latif al-Dabous, 26 years old

4. Mohammed Atia Musleh Hamodeh, 20 years old

When men cry it means that they are in the depth of despair! That their sadness is hard to bear.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/y4uxbpW9VA — Sujood Odeh 🇵🇸 (@TnSkell) November 13, 2019

5. Abdullah Awad Sakeb al-Balbisi, 26 years old

6. Zaki Mohammed Adnan Ghanameh, 25 yrs

7. Jehad Ayman Ahmed Abu Khater, 22 years old

8. Khaled Muawad Salem Faraj, 38 years old

You like his smile!!

Well, his smile is gone due to israeli airstrikes. They killed him today.

💔💔 #GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/kUdeXRtQsG — Hadeel Ashraf Rayyan (@rayyan_hadeel) November 13, 2019

9. Abdul Salam Ramadan Ahmed Ahmed, 28 years old

10. Wael Abdul-Aziz Abdel-Nabi, 43 years old

11. Asmaa Mohammed Hasan Abu al-Atta, 39 years old

12.Ibrahim Ayman Fathy Abdel Aal

13. Alaa Jabr Abd Shtiewy, 32 years old

14. Suhail Khader Khalil Qunieteh, 28 years old

15. Islam Raafat Mohammed Ayyad, 19 years old

16. Raafat Mohammed Salman Ayyad

The Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are at the receiving end of ongoing savage massacres perpetrated by the criminal Israeli Occupation for the past two days. And there has been a suspicious media blackout about it!

You be their media! Show them your solidarity#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/LPLhlvLP1W — marah shamali 🇵🇸🇵🇸 (@marah2932) November 13, 2019

17. Amir Raafat Mohammed Ayyad, 8 years old

18. Ismail Aymen Fathy Abdel Aal

19. Momen Mohammed Salman Qaddoum, 25 years old

20. Mahmoud Daham Mahmoud Hathat (Unknown)

21. Ahmed Aymen Fathy Abdel Aal (Unknown)

22. Raed Rafeeq Ahmed al-Sarsawe (Unknown)

How many hearts must break before greed is conquered and humanity rises?#GazaUnderAttack @mahmoudfajjour pic.twitter.com/kuQVWfLW2I — نور. (@nurmash0) November 13, 2019

23. Unidentified

24. Unidentified

25. Unidentified

26. Unidentified

(PC, Social Media)