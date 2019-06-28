Almost 50% of Israelis Support Efforts to Cancel September Elections

June 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Benny Gantz. (Photo: File)

Almost half of Israelis support efforts to cancel the fresh elections scheduled for September, according to a poll conducted by i24NEWS and Israel Hayom.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reportedly been recently exploring ways of canceling the elections and renewing efforts to form a coalition government.

On Tuesday, Knesset speaker Yuli Edelstein (Likud) declared that he had “found a parliamentary framework and there is an option to cancel the most unnecessary elections in Israel’s history”.

The public opinion poll revealed that 48 percent of Israelis support such a move, with 29 percent opposing (another 23 percent of respondents said they “don’t know”).

Meanwhile, the same i24NEWS–Israel Hayompoll also found that a clear majority – 57 percent – of Israelis back the formation of a unity government between Likud and the opposition Blue and White list headed by former military chief Benny Gantz.

Twenty-one percent rejected such a development, and 22 percent said they “don’t know”.

The possibility of a unity government between Likud and Blue and White is reportedly being considered in the context of canceling the September elections, allowing for a stable coalition government to emerge.

Blue and White, however, has reiterated its opposition to sitting in government with Netanyahu, who faces indictments later this year on corruption allegations.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

