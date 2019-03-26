American Singer Della Miles Expresses Support for Palestine

American singer and songwriter, Della Miles, expressed her support for Palestine and its people in response to the recent Israeli escalation in the Gaza Strip and US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize to the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory, on Tuesday.
Miles posted on her personal Instagram account, saying:
“Who knows how many innocent Palestinian children will break from their parents only because of this embarrassing and unfair American decision.”
(EN) Who knows how many innocent Palestinians children will break from their parents only becouse of this embarrassing and unfair American decision…. The only and true owner of the Golan hills is no doubt Allah…. Allah is with you Palestine…. Allah is liking to be patiens….. Now it is time to be patiens for Palestine… My heart beats with you Palestine (TR) Bu utanç verici ve haksız Amerikan kararından dolayı kim bilir kaç masum Filistinli çocuk ailelerinden kopacak?… Golan tepelerinin tek ve gerçek sahibi hiç şüphesiz Allah'tır… Allah sizinle beraber Filistin…. Allah sabırlı olanları sever… .. Şimdi Filistin için sabırlı olmanın zamanı… Kalbim seninle atıyor Filistin… #palestine #freepalestine #savepalestine #donotbequiet #filistin #ozgurfilistin #susma #sessizkalma
She added:
“My heart beats with you Palestine.”
On Monday, Trump signed a presidential proclamation officially recognizing the Golan Heights, captured from Syria in 1967, as Israeli territory and hence defied a 52-year-old unanimously adopted UN resolution on “inadmissibility of the acquisition of territory by war.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Trump’s recognition a “diplomatic victory” and said that “Israel won the Golan Heights in a just war of defense.”
