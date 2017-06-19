Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

Amid Investigation, Kushner to Seek Israel-Palestine Solution

Jun 19 2017 / 11:12 am
Trump and Netanyahu converse at the Israel Museum. (Photo: WH, Flicker, file)

The senior adviser to the U.S. President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, will travel to the Middle East this week.

The purpose of the trip is to push for a peace deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians, according to an unnamed White House official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Kushner plans to travel to Jerusalem on Wednesday for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following which, he will meet with the Palestinian Authority’s President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

In May, his father-in-law and boss – during an address in Jerusalem – expressed personal committed to helping the Israelis and Palestinians achieve a peace agreement. “With determination, compromise, and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal,’’ Trump had said.

Kushner will be embarking on, this, his third visit to the region amid speculation that he is considering making amendments to his legal representation in the probe regarding the Trump Administration’s connections with Russia.

The F.B.I. and other investigators are examining whether he had dealings with Sergey N. Gorkov, the head of the state-owned development bank Vnesheconombank.

The senior adviser’s current lawyer, Jamie S. Gorelick, and Trump-Russia special counsel Robert S. Mueller III were colleagues at Washington law firm WilmerHale.

Gorelick, who has repeatedly stated that Kushner will cooperate fully with all Russia-related inquiries, reportedly urged him to consider new representation. But, so far, his legal team remain unchanged.

The White House’s special representative for international negotiations, Jason Greenblatt, is set to arrive in the Middle East ahead of Kushner, according to the official. The two are expected to work to advance direct talks between the parties.

Trump, who has hosted both Netanyahu and Abbas at the White House, put Kushner in charge of brokering a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict.

According to the White House, Trump has kept the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem open in a bid to advance the prospects of a peace agreement.

“I’ve always heard that perhaps the toughest deal to make is the deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians,’’ Trump said when he hosted Abbas. “Let’s see if we can prove them wrong, OK?’’

(teleSUR, PC, Social Media)

Posted by on Jun 19 2017

