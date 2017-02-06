Amid Protests, Netanyahu Seeks UK Support for New Sanctions on Iran (PHOTOS & VIDEOS)

Feb 6 2017 / 9:13 pm
Netanyahu's visit was met with protests. (Photo: CODEPINK Twitter)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged British Prime Minister Theresa May to support new sanctions on Iran after it tested a ballistic missile.

Netanyahu, who arrived in London this morning, met May in Downing Street today to discuss both the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and Iran.

“We face challenges, that’s very clear, from militant Islam and especially from Iran,” he said.

‘Iran seeks to annihilate Israel, it seeks to conquer the Middle East, it threatens Europe, it threatens the West, it threatens the world. And it offers provocation after provocation,’ Netanyahu said.

“That’s why I welcome [US] President Trump’s assistance of new sanctions against Iran, I think other nations should follow suit, certainly responsible nations.”

He hopes to use his visit to tighten Israel’s relations with the UK, France, Italy and Germany, as well as to achieve a united front to face the EU’s anti-Israeli occupation policies.

“We are at the start of a significant diplomatic period for the state of Israel,” Netanyahu said before boarding his plane to the UK.

The Israeli leader has also made clear he intends to raise the issue of cooperation over cybersecurity when he meets both May and US President Donald Trump.

Trump will receive Netanyahu on 15 February.

At the beginning of this year, France started labeling Israeli goods produced in illegal settlements.

Ahead of May’s meeting with Netanyahu, UK Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn urged the prime minister to “let it be known she will tell him that building settlements on occupied Palestinian land undermines trust” and are “a threat to peace and international security”.

Thousands of people lined the streets outside Downing Street in support of Palestinian rights and against Israel’s right-wing leader.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

