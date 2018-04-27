Amnesty Calls for Arms Embargo as Israel Continues to Kill Gaza Protesters (VIDEO)

Israel is carrying out a murderous assault against protesting Palestinians, with its armed forces killing and maiming demonstrators who pose no imminent threat to them, Amnesty International revealed today, based on its latest research, as the “Great March of Return” protests continued in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has killed 40 Palestinians and injured more than 5,000 others – some with what appear to be deliberately inflicted life-changing injuries – during the weekly Friday protests that began on 30 March.

Amnesty International has renewed its call on governments worldwide to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel following the country’s disproportionate response to mass demonstrations along the fence that separates the Gaza Strip from Israel.

Breaking – @Amnesty urges "governments worldwide to impose a comprehensive arms embargo on Israel", in light of its military's "murderous assault against protesting Palestinians" in the Gaza Strip.#GreatReturnMarch pic.twitter.com/xnaWhVrTwS — Ben White (@benabyad) April 27, 2018

“For four weeks the world has watched in horror as Israeli snipers and other soldiers, in full-protective gear and behind the fence, have attacked Palestinian protesters with live ammunition and tear gas. Despite wide international condemnation, the Israeli army has not reversed its illegal orders to shoot unarmed protesters,” said Magdalena Mughrabi, Deputy Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“The time for symbolic statements of condemnation is now over. The international community must act concretely and stop the delivery of arms and military equipment to Israel. A failure to do so will continue to fuel serious human rights abuses against thousands of men, women and children suffering the consequences of life under Israel’s cruel blockade of Gaza. These people are merely protesting their unbearable conditions and demanding the right to return to their homes and towns in what is now Israel.”

Amnesty: Governments should impose arms embargo on Israel over its 'murderous assault' on Palestinian protesters in Gaza – 'evidence suggest(s) that many were deliberately killed or injured while posing no immediate threat to the Israeli soldiers' https://t.co/H6H9kOiUCU — Daniel Wickham (@DanielWickham93) April 27, 2018

In most of the fatal cases analyzed by Amnesty International victims were shot in the upper body, including the head and the chest, some from behind. Eyewitness testimonies, video and photographic evidence suggest that many were deliberately killed or injured while posing no immediate threat to the Israeli soldiers.

.@Amnesty also highlights the extreme burden placed on #Gaza's health system amid ongoing resource shortages, delays to exit for care, and attacks on paramedics trying to treat the wounded. https://t.co/f72St5DDA0 pic.twitter.com/sZW1xe3fMK — Rohan Talbot (@rohantalbot) April 27, 2018

Doctors at the European and Shifa hospitals in Gaza City told Amnesty International that many of the serious injuries they have witnessed are to the lower limbs, including the knees, which are typical of war wounds that they have not observed since the 2014 Gaza conflict.

Doctors also said that they have observed another type of devastating injury characterized by large internal cavities, plastic left inside the body but no exit wounds.

Mourners gather after 2nd journalist shot by Israeli forces in Gaza protests dies pic.twitter.com/DdXyE7lgoL — Ruptly (@Ruptly) April 25, 2018

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, as of April 26, the total number of injured is estimated at 5,511 – 592 children, 192 women and 4,727 men – with 1,738 injuries from live ammunition. Approximately half of those admitted to hospitals suffered injuries to the legs and the knees, while 225 sustained injuries to the neck and head, 142 others were shot in the abdomen and pelvis, and 115 were injured in the chest and the back. So far, the injuries have resulted in 18 amputations.

#Giro101 cyclists, just KM from stage 3, Israeli weapons are crushing Palestinian bones. Médecins Sans Frontières says +50% of patients in MSF clinics in Gaza "have injuries where the bullet has literally destroyed tissue after having pulverized the bone” https://t.co/6XJ7H4jeBH pic.twitter.com/IPhhPUn1f7 — PACBI (@PACBI) April 24, 2018

Four children aged between 14 and 17 are among those killed due to injuries sustained during protests. Two journalists have also been shot dead, despite both wearing protective vests that clearly identified them as members of the press, while several others have been injured.

