Amnesty Condemns PA’s ‘Dark Underbelly of Violence, Dysfunction’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amnesty International condemned the Palestinian Authority’s arbitrary detention and beating of scores of demonstrators and bystanders, including Amnesty’s own staff member, Laith Abu Zeyad.

Palestinian security forces arrest and #torture .@amnesty⁩’s Laith Abu Zeyad, who was monitoring a peaceful protest in Ramallah. We demand investigation & accountability for this outrage. https://t.co/76Mf1sNrgW — Avner Gidron (@AvnerGidron) June 14, 2018

Philip Luther, Amnesty International’s MENA Research and Advocacy Director said in a statement:

“The Palestinian authorities in the West Bank revealed a dark underbelly of violence and dysfunction yesterday, when its security forces launched a vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters demonstrating against sanctions on Gaza. Palestinian security officers, many in civilian clothes, assaulted and arrested dozens of demonstrators and bystanders and beat them while in custody, including Amnesty International campaigner Laith Abu Zayed, who was there to monitor the protest.”

Mariam Barghouti, a Ramallah citizen, tweeted:

The Palestinian Authority has erected flying checkpoints around entrances to #Ramallah ahead of tonight’s demonstration calling for end of sanctions enforced by PA on #Gaza, but Palestinians are still gathering nonetheless. #Palestine #ارفعوا_العقوبات — مريم البرغوثي (@MariamBarghouti) June 13, 2018

Amnesty’s statement added:

“Laith Abu Zayed spent several hours in police custody where he was severely beaten. Upon his release, he recalled seeing 18 other fellow detainees receive the same treatment. His plight is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the mass show of excessive force and torture unleashed by the Palestinian security forces last night. We demand a full, independent investigation into these violations, and call for all those responsible to be held to account.”

The PA’s security forces were accused of thuggery.

Mahmoud Abbas' American trained thugs brutally attack Ramallah protest calling for the end of PA siege and sanctions on Gaza Strip. Palestinian protesters were met with tear gas, stun grenades, batons, lynching, and detentions. Down with Abbas first, then Israel.#ارفعوا_العقوبات pic.twitter.com/uVjvlDyU2m — #GreatReturnMarch (@ThisIsGaZa) June 14, 2018

“The State of Palestine is a party to the main international human rights treaties, so the authorities have obligations under international law to uphold human rights, including the rights to security of person, to freedom of expression and assembly, and a duty to investigate and remedy violations. The international community must demand that Palestinian authorities respect these rights and bring perpetrators to justice. They should urgently review security cooperation and assistance to the Palestinian security forces to ensure they are not facilitating human rights violations.”

We demand the end to israeli occupation, and we demand an end to the shameful blockade of Gaza!

End the siege now! #LiftTheSanctions #FreeGaza #FreePalestine #ارفعوا_العقوبات pic.twitter.com/nl7FRpXLtI — Within Our Lifetime (@WOLPalestine) June 10, 2018

Palestinians in Ramallah started protesting against the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Sunday over sanctions imposed on the besieged Gaza Strip by Israel and the PA.

Over 1,500 people demonstrated downtown Ramallah after artists, journalists and activists issued a call to protest in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where so far over 130 have been killed and thousands injured by Israeli snipers since the Great March of Return began on March 30.

(PC, Social Media)