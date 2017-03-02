Amnesty: Detention of Mohammed Al-Qiq ‘Unjust and Cruel’

Muhammad al-Qiq's wife and son. (Photo: Samidoun.net)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amnesty International said in report published on Tuesday that the Israeli authorities’ administrative detention of Palestinian journalist Muhammed al-Qiq, who is now undergoing another hunger strike, is unjust and cruel.

Amnesty’s remarks came following an Israeli military judge approval of an order confirming his detention for three more months, which can be renewed indefinitely.

“Today’s decision to approve the administrative detention of Muhammed al-Qiq is an affront to justice. Israel’s administrative detention, which is predominately used to detain Palestinians without charge or trial is arbitrary and abusive. The Israeli authorities must end this practice, which itself can amount to cruel and inhuman treatment, once and for all,” said Magdalena Mughrabi, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

F.Y.I Israeli occupation court sentenced the Palestinian hunger striker Mohammed al-Qiq to 3 months administrative detention, without charge pic.twitter.com/uZE9ZTDadK — محمد السميري – غزة (@MuhammadSmiry) February 28, 2017

Muhammed al-Qiq was arrested by Israeli security forces on January 15 2017 at a checkpoint near Ramallah while on his way home from a demonstration.

“Instead of prolonging Muahmmed al-Qiq’s suffering in detention the Israeli authorities should either charge him with a legitimate criminal offence or release him. In the meantime he must be transferred to a civilian hospital to receive the specialized treatment he requires,” Mughrabi added.

Muhammed al-Qiq has been placed under an administrative detention order previously. In November 2015, the Israeli occupation forces arrested him for seven months. He stages a 94-day hunger strike to protest his detention, his health sharply declined and he was eventually released from custody.

Palestinian hunger striker Muhammad al-Qiq can no longer walk after refusing food for 3 weeks https://t.co/gEhJBjFq2V pic.twitter.com/RnSV383bcm — The IMEU (@theIMEU) March 2, 2017

Fayhaa Shalash, Al-Qiq’s wife, told Amnesty International, “he is especially weak at the moment because his body has not fully recovered from the effects of his previous hunger strike.”

(PalestineChronicle.com)