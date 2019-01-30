Amnesty: Travel Websites ‘Profiting’ from Illegal Settlements

Digital tourism giants Airbnb, Booking.com, Expedia, and TripAdvisor are profiting from “war crimes” by offering services in illegal Jewish settlements, said a report published on Wednesday.

Amnesty International’s “Destination: Occupation study” called on the companies to stop listing tourist accommodation, activities, and attractions in settlements in the occupied territories.

Out today: new @amnesty report slamming @Airbnb, @bookingcom, @Expedia & @TripAdvisor for driving tourism to illegal settlements, which contributes to their existence/expansion & fuels rights abuse. As they put it: "War crimes aren't a tourist attraction." https://t.co/iZkw73fqFs pic.twitter.com/VxyBeWjrXd — Omar Shakir (@OmarSShakir) January 30, 2019

The report said:

“They are doing so despite knowing that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is governed by international humanitarian law under which Israeli settlements are deemed illegal.”

It added:

“In doing business with settlements, all four companies are contributing to, and profiting from, the maintenance, development, and expansion of illegal settlements, which amount to war crimes under international criminal law.”

Take a trip with us…to the lands of the illegal Israeli settlements. Promise “guns, check points and walls” aren’t too far away! RT to tell @TripAdvisor to pull out of illegal Israeli settlements now. https://t.co/vwVDEsF8Fa — Amnesty International (@amnesty) January 30, 2019

Amnesty accused the firms of “normalizing” settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The report said:

“By listing and promoting these natural features and nature-based activities and attractions, the digital companies are increasing the attractiveness of the listings, securing greater numbers of tourists and ultimately benefiting financially from the illegal exploitation of Palestinian natural resources.”

Under international law the Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territories are illegal.

How does tourism contribute to human rights violations against Palestinians? Which companies are profiting from illegal Israeli settlements? Major new @amnesty report out tomorrow. Contact press@amnesty.org for more details pic.twitter.com/3sEJ5c5zgx — amnestypress (@amnestypress) January 29, 2019

Amnesty launched a campaign in 2017 calling on governments to prevent businesses based in their countries from operating in Jewish settlements.

In November 2018, Airbnb announced it would remove all listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank “that are at the core of the dispute between Israelis and Palestinians”.

Not a joke: @TripAdvisor advertises a “Bedouin experience” on land taken from the Bedouin. Again, not a joke. You can book it. Or you can sign the petition asking TripAdvisor to stop contributing to violations of human rights. https://t.co/cbrS3WdmdK — Amnesty International (@amnesty) January 30, 2019

The move was decried by Israel and praised by advocates of Palestinian rights when it was announced.

Amnesty, however, criticized the fact Airbnb did not extend that decision to East Jerusalem.

On Twitter, Israeli Cabinet Minister Gilad Erdan called the Amnesty statement “an outrageous attempt to distort facts, deny Jewish heritage & delegitimize Israel”.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)