Amnesty Urges TripAdvisor to Shun Illegal Jewish Settlements

July 11, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
An illegal Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via AJE)

International human rights group Amnesty International has stepped up a campaign to demand that TripAdvisor stops listing tourist attractions and properties in illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The rights group addressed an open letter to TripAdvisor staff on Wednesday urging them to use their power to demand an end to the tourism listings.

Mark Dummett, Head of Business and Human Rights at Amnesty International said:

“Israel’s policy of settling Israeli citizens on stolen Palestinian land in occupied territory is a war crime.”

He continued:

“By promoting tourism in these illegal settlements, TripAdvisor is helping boost their economies and contributing to the immense suffering of Palestinians who have been uprooted from their land, had their homes destroyed and their natural resources plundered for settlement use.”

The open letter was shared with TripAdvisor staff after the company appeared to rebuke an Amnesty International report earlier this year which called on online booking companies to stop listing tourist accommodation, activities and attractions in settlements in occupied territories, including East Jerusalem.

TripAdvisor suggested that the company had no responsibility to stop advertising activities in Israeli settlements.

Earlier this year Amnesty’s “Destination: Occupation” report revealed that digital tourism giants AirbnbBooking.com, Expedia and TripAdvisor were profiting from “war crimes” by offering services in Israeli settlements.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

