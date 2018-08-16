Another Prisoner Dies in Palestinian ‘Abu Grahib’

August 16, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Arab Organization for Human Rights called for the PA to end “systematic torture" of Palestinian inmates. (Photo: File)

The death of 28-year-old Palestinian Ahmed Abu Hamada in a Palestinian Authority jail has brought to the surface claims of torture in detention, Felesteen reported yesterday.

The PA had claimed that Abu Hamada had a heart attack however rights groups have said that many prisoners die as a result of torture in detention.

Abu Hamada was detained last year along with fellow member of the Al-Aqsa Brigades, Abdullah Daraghmeh, and charged with causing security chaos.

Daraghmeh also died in detention, with the PA claiming he died of natural causes.

Noting that most of them do not file complaints because they are afraid of revenge, member of Freedoms Committee in the West Bank, Khalil Assaf, said:

“Based on complaints from people who were detained, we found that they were exposed to different forms of torture.”

Assaf said that Jericho Prison is the most notorious because Palestinians are brought there for investigation.

The Arab Organization for Human Rights based in London has several times called for the PA to immediately stop the political detention and stop practicing “systematic torture and humiliation” of Palestinian inmates.

Rights groups documented cases of Palestinians tortured to death inside PA prisons, including Farid Jarbou, 28, who died in July 1994 – less than a year after the establishment of the PA.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.