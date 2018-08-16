Another Prisoner Dies in Palestinian ‘Abu Grahib’

The death of 28-year-old Palestinian Ahmed Abu Hamada in a Palestinian Authority jail has brought to the surface claims of torture in detention, Felesteen reported yesterday.

The PA had claimed that Abu Hamada had a heart attack however rights groups have said that many prisoners die as a result of torture in detention.

The death of Ahmed Abu Hamada, a leader of Al-Aqsa Brigades in the Balata refugee camp, after suffering a "heart attack" in Jericho prison. He was arrested by the PA security services for murder. His family holds the PA responsible for his death. — M-ii Choji (@moseschoji) August 13, 2018

Abu Hamada was detained last year along with fellow member of the Al-Aqsa Brigades, Abdullah Daraghmeh, and charged with causing security chaos.

Daraghmeh also died in detention, with the PA claiming he died of natural causes.

Last month, Abdullah Daraghmeh, who was held in PA's Jericho prison, died after going on hunger strike. pic.twitter.com/0Yey7LpbdB — (((Daldek))) (@Daldek1) April 26, 2017

Noting that most of them do not file complaints because they are afraid of revenge, member of Freedoms Committee in the West Bank, Khalil Assaf, said:

“Based on complaints from people who were detained, we found that they were exposed to different forms of torture.”

Assaf said that Jericho Prison is the most notorious because Palestinians are brought there for investigation.

The Arab Organization for Human Rights based in London has several times called for the PA to immediately stop the political detention and stop practicing “systematic torture and humiliation” of Palestinian inmates.

Rights groups documented cases of Palestinians tortured to death inside PA prisons, including Farid Jarbou, 28, who died in July 1994 – less than a year after the establishment of the PA.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)