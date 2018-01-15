Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman submitted a proposal to the government yesterday calling for the settler outpost of Havat Gilad to be legalized in the aftermath of a Palestinian resistance attack which left one person dead, according to Ynet News.

Photo of the israeli settler who was killed in anti-occupation shooting operation in the illegal Havat Gilad settlement near #Nablus.#EQB pic.twitter.com/us84GDQIpt — EQB (@EQB_Press) January 10, 2018

Lieberman submitted the plan to the government which would recognize the illegal outpost in the West Bank as a fully-fledged settlement under the administration of the Samaria Regional Council.

“Today as well, Jewish settlements contribute to securing the borders and the homeland; I hope that all the relevant parties act as soon as possible to advance the move,” he said.

Palestinian familiy have been told by Israeli Occupation Forces that their home in occupied East Jerusalem will be destroyed within 24 hours to make way for new Israeli settlements. pic.twitter.com/OHl9YoEhEJ — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) January 3, 2018

The plan was well received by the settler community. Some 42 Israeli families currently live in the illegal outpost, which was established by authorities as revenge for a Palestinian attack on an Israeli security official in 2002.

“We want to show our appreciation and back the government and Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman. They should continue on this path and see it through, so that we can see the results and see a measure of comfort through building and rebirth. We hope this takes place as soon as possible,” the wife of Rabbi Meir Goldmintz, who died last week, said.

Germany concerned on Israeli settlements in West Bankhttps://t.co/dWHf8cHTs3 pic.twitter.com/6BFIR98U0l — ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) (@anadoluagency) January 13, 2018

Last week, Israeli authorities approved the proposed construction of 1,122 new settler homes across the occupied West Bank. Over half of the housing units approved are to be located beyond the Green Line, which means that they impinge on land that is set to be part of the future Palestinian state.

Settlement building is regularly used as a form of collective punishment against the Palestinians, with ministers calling for increased construction after resistance attacks.

Israel to move forward with building more than 1,200 Jewish settlements on Palestinian land pic.twitter.com/nENiEk7dBk — TRT World (@trtworld) January 14, 2018

The UN has repeatedly condemned the building of Israeli settlements, which are illegal under international law, deeming them an obstacle to the peace process. Such calls have been ignored by Israel.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)