Anti-PA Demonstrations Continue in Ramallah (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated Saturday in the occupied West Bank to demand the Palestinian Authority lift punitive measures against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, an AFP reporter said.

🇮🇱's strategy is the division of 🇵🇸 by using PA ◢◤ ❝

Palestinians in Ramallah are right now on the streets once again to protest the PA imposed sanctions on the Gaza Strip and the security collaboration with the Israeli Occupation.pic.twitter.com/mokYHpmdms

fr. QudsNen — KAKAPO➤Endangered (@178kakapo) June 24, 2018

Demonstrators in Ramallah chanted “scrap the sanctions!” during protests against the Palestinian Authority, organized by civil society groups.

The Ramallah-based administration has introduced a series of measures against Gaza over the past year.

Tens of thousands of its civil servants in the coastal enclave, separated from the West Bank by a strip of Israeli territory, have gone without full pay for months.

Critics say such moves by the PA, dominated by the Fatah movement of President Mahmoud Abbas, further exacerbate the split between the two parts of the Palestinian territories.

The rally passed peacefully, unlike a protest on June 13 during which Palestinian security forces fired stun grenades and tear gas to disperse demonstrators.

Another video showing protests being broken up in Ramallah by Palestinian security forces pic.twitter.com/OOhmGI0cC9 — Joe (@joedyke) June 13, 2018

On Saturday, policemen were seen handing out Palestinian flags to the protesters.

(Al-Araby Al Jadeed, PC, Social Media)