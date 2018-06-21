Anti-PA Protests Continue in Bethlehem, Beirut, Amman (VIDEOS)

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in Bethlehem, Beirut, and Amman to call for an end to the Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas’ punitive measures imposed on the besieged Gaza Strip, Safa news agency has reported.

Protests in Amman, Jordan against the PA. https://t.co/W56r7BCFg8 — Justice in Palestine (@SJP_NewSchool) June 21, 2018

Abbas has imposed numerous punitive measures on Gaza including salary cuts of civil servants by 50 percent, reducing the supply of electricity and medical treatment transfers.

In Beirut, the protesters gathered in front of the PA embassy and chanted: “We are not Hamas, we are all the people.” They also criticized security cooperation between the PA and the Israeli occupation and the Israeli siege on Gaza.

#Palestine #Video Palestinian embassy, Beirut, Lebanon: Palestinians protest Abbas/PA sanctions against Gaza and "security coordination (read: collaboration) with the Israeli colonist forces pic.twitter.com/LLZGSiyUWg — Palestine Video (@PalestineVideo) June 20, 2018

Security services around the embassy dispersed the gathering and attacked the participants, including journalists.

The protesters in Amman also called for the Jordanian authorities to close the Israeli embassy and to expel the Israeli ambassador.

#Palestine #Video Palestinians protest Abbas/PA sanctions against Gaza at the Palestinian embassy in Amman, Jordan pic.twitter.com/LjyttKhNJC — Palestine Video (@PalestineVideo) June 20, 2018

In Bethlehem, Palestinians came together in the center of the city and called for ending punitive measures, chanted pro-resistance slogans and called for ending security cooperation between the PA and Israel.

These protests came in response to calls by activists made on social media. There are plans to organize several similar protests in different European cities in the next week.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)