Arab Foreign Ministers Urge UN to Implement Resolutions on Jerusalem

Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Arab foreign ministers on Thursday urged the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security and to implement its relevant resolutions on East Jerusalem.

After their urgent meeting at the Arab League in Cairo to discuss the situation in Jerusalem, the ministers called upon the UN Security Council to oblige Israel to cease its policy and continuous attacks on East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, which constitute grave violations of international laws and resolutions.

The ministers also urged all countries to implement the resolutions issued by the United Nations and the UNESCO Executive Council on the Palestinian issue which confirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is Islamic and a part of World Heritage Sites.

These unyieldingly valiant, lion-hearted Palestinians of Jerusalem alone, all alone, achieved this victory over Israel's racism#القدس_تنتصر pic.twitter.com/SQmNbo7nVO — refaatesque (@ThisIsGaZa) July 27, 2017

The Arab foreign ministers also affirmed support for steps adopted by the Palestinian leadership to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque to defy the illegal measures taken by the occupation authorities in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

They also condemned the Israeli attacks and illegal measures in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministers assigned the Arab Group in New York, the Arab ambassadors’ councils and the Arab League missions to move immediately to uncover Israeli plans to change the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The foreign ministers stressed full support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their institutions in the occupied city of Jerusalem and their defense of the city and its Islamic and Christian holy sites in the face of Israeli violations and attempts to change the historical and legal status of the city.

They also called on the US Administration to continue its efforts to restore security and end tensions on the basis of guaranteeing the security of holy sites and protecting them, respecting the existing historical and legal status.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)