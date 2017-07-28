Palestine Chronicle Fundraising Appeal

The Palestine Chronicle provides honest and accurate reporting and commentary on the Palestinian people's struggle for freedom and human rights. Our team includes local writers and reporters on the ground who are not only reporting on, but living the struggle themselves. With multilingual platforms and many writers and intellectuals on board, the knowledge provided by the Chronicle is unique and unmatched.

Please consider a making a donation to support our work.

$20,000
$10,948 Raised
54% Funded

Arab Foreign Ministers Urge UN to Implement Resolutions on Jerusalem

Jul 28 2017 / 5:47 pm
Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Arab foreign ministers on Thursday urged the United Nations Security Council to assume its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security and to implement its relevant resolutions on East Jerusalem.

After their urgent meeting at the Arab League in Cairo to discuss the situation in Jerusalem, the ministers called upon the UN Security Council to oblige Israel to cease its policy and continuous attacks on East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque, which constitute grave violations of international laws and resolutions.

The ministers also urged all countries to implement the resolutions issued by the United Nations and the UNESCO Executive Council on the Palestinian issue which confirmed that Al-Aqsa Mosque is Islamic and a part of World Heritage Sites.

The Arab foreign ministers also affirmed support for steps adopted by the Palestinian leadership to protect Al-Aqsa Mosque to defy the illegal measures taken by the occupation authorities in the occupied city of Jerusalem.

They also condemned the Israeli attacks and illegal measures in Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The ministers assigned the Arab Group in New York, the Arab ambassadors’ councils and the Arab League missions to move immediately to uncover Israeli plans to change the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The foreign ministers stressed full support for the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their institutions in the occupied city of Jerusalem and their defense of the city and its Islamic and Christian holy sites in the face of Israeli violations and attempts to change the historical and legal status of the city.

They also called on the US Administration to continue its efforts to restore security and end tensions on the basis of guaranteeing the security of holy sites and protecting them, respecting the existing historical and legal status.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

image_pdfimage_print
Posted by on Jul 28 2017 . Filed under News, slider, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.


Support Palestine Chronicle
Support Palestine Chronicle
"The Palestine Chronicle is a beacon. History, witness, analysis and ways forward are here, written with authority and humanity. Long may it publish." — John Pilger.
Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
I Remember My Name
My Father Was A Freedom Fighter
separator
Being Palestinian
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors