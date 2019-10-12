Arab Israelis Block roads in Call for Greater Police Protection, as Violence Continues

October 12, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Arab Israelis protest calling for greater police presence in Arab communities. (Photo: via MEMO)

Three Palestinian Arab citizens of Israel were injured on Saturday in three shooting incidents in the Arab towns of Ramla, Rahat, and Ara, marking the latest in a recent rise in violence.

Last week, thousands of Palestinians marched across Arab towns and cities in Israel to raise concern over the wave of violence and crime.

On Thursday, scores of Palestinian citizens of Israel drove slowly from the North of Israel towards Jerusalem in hundreds of vehicles to protest police inaction.

According to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Arab sources said that obstacles to solving these cases within Arab communities include police arriving late to crime scenes.

The protesters accuse Israeli Police of neglecting Arab towns and villages called for government action to combat violence and crime in Arab communities and demanded a meeting with Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan to resolve the lack of law enforcement in their villages.

Violence in Israel’s Arab community has killed 73 people so far this year, a similar number of Arab citizens were killed during the whole of 2018.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

