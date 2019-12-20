Arab League Blasts Brazil over Move to Open Trade Office in Jerusalem

December 20, 2019 News
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro (L) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: File)

The Arab League on Thursday strongly condemned Brazil’s opening of a trade office in Jerusalem, calling it “illegitimate” and warning President Jair Bolsonaro against moving his country’s embassy to the contested city.

The Brazilian leader has said he will follow US President Donald Trump’s controversial step of moving his country’s mission to Jerusalem, implying recognition of the hotly disputed city as the capital of Israel.

The Latin American country opened its trade mission in Jerusalem on Sunday, in the presence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo, who confirmed his father was determined to carry make good on his promise.

The Arab League, after an emergency meeting called for by the Palestinians, said it sees Brazil’s “unilateral and illegitimate decision (to open the trade office) as biased towards the Israeli occupation and in support of its illegal policies”.

The regional bloc also warned in a statement that Brazil’s policy shifts “would seriously damage Arab-Brazilian relations and interests”.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognized by the international community.

In December 2017, President Donald Trump broke with a decades-long consensus that the city’s status should be decided in peace negotiations between the two sides. 

His recognition of the city as Israel’s capital and subsequent embassy move in May 2018 sparked Palestinian and Arab outrage. 

Guatemala is the only other country to have relocated its embassy to Jerusalem.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.