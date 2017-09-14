Arab League, Japan Urge for Just, Lasting Peace in Middle East

Arab League offices in Cairo. (Photo: MEMO)

The first round of Arab-Japanese political dialogue stressed the necessity of achieving a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East, Algerian Foreign Minister Abdul Qader Mesahel said.

In a joint press conference with the Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo, Mesahel said both sides urged the international community to work with the concerned parties to end the Israeli occupation of all occupied Palestinian and Arab lands occupied in 1967.

Mesahel added that the Japanese-Arab dialogue discussed the most important Arab and international issues, especially the Palestinian issue and the other Arab crises in Libya, Syria and Yemen, in addition to topics of developments in East Asia, combating terrorism and nuclear non-proliferation issues, stressing that political dialogue is the only way to resolve disputes.

He added that Japan is trying to support the Palestinian economy for future progress.

Kono revealed that Japan’s recognition of the State of Palestine was discussed with the US administration. He added that Japan will make its contribution to the policy of US President Donald Trump on the Palestinian issue when it is crystallized.

The first Japan-Arab Political Dialogue was held in Cairo on Monday with the participation of Secretary General of the Arab League, eight foreign ministers, five ministerial level representatives from 21 member states of the Arab League.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)