Arab League Marks International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Protesters in Germany show solidarity with Palestine. (Photo: Sabine Utopia, PC)

The Arab League on Wednesday commemorated the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, stressing the importance of the Palestinian cause.

The participants expressed full support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and independence and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

In his speech on behalf Arab League chief, Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories Ambassador Said Abu Ali said the event is an affirmation of the just cause of the Palestinian people.

Reminder of Palestinian loss of land over the past 100 years as we observe International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. pic.twitter.com/vhOMWn43Km — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 29, 2017

“It is also an assertion of the international community’s support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ahmad Abu Zeid said the International day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is a renewed international call to reassert steadfast position in support of the Palestinian legitimate rights, until the establishment of the independent Palestinian state.

🇵🇸 #29November #Res181 #UN #Solidarity #Palestine #PalestineInUSA pic.twitter.com/PxKv4IcL52 — Palestine in the US (@PalestineUSA) November 29, 2017

“Egypt has continuously reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause for the Arab and Muslim worlds, because it believes a just peace is the only way to achieve stability, prosperity and security for all people in the Middle East,” he added.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)