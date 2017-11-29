Arab League Marks International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People

Nov 29 2017 / 9:04 pm
Protesters in Germany show solidarity with Palestine. (Photo: Sabine Utopia, PC)

The Arab League on Wednesday commemorated the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, stressing the importance of the Palestinian cause.

The participants expressed full support and solidarity with the Palestinian people in their legitimate struggle for freedom and independence and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

In his speech on behalf Arab League chief, Assistant Secretary-General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories Ambassador Said Abu Ali said the event is an affirmation of the just cause of the Palestinian people.

“It is also an assertion of the international community’s support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, in particular their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. On that day, in 1947, the Assembly adopted the resolution on the partition of Palestine.

Earlier in the day, Egyptian Foreign Affairs spokesperson Ahmad Abu Zeid said the International day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is a renewed international call to reassert steadfast position in support of the Palestinian legitimate rights, until the establishment of the independent Palestinian state.

“Egypt has continuously reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause for the Arab and Muslim worlds, because it believes a just peace is the only way to achieve stability, prosperity and security for all people in the Middle East,” he added.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Posted by on Nov 29 2017 . Filed under News, The Free Zone . You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 . You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

Leave a Comment

Please insert the correct number.



Subscribe to Newsletter
Enter your email address to subscribe to our mailing list.
Email:
The Last Earth: A Palestinian Story
separator
Being Palestinian
I Remember My Name
Disclaimer RSS Feed Contact us Donation Popup
© Copyright 1999-2017 PalestineChronicle.com. All rights reserved
Powered By MediaSeniors