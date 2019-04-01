Arab League Summit to Focus on Palestine, Golan Heights

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Tunisian capital of Tunis to attend the 30th meeting of the Arab League Summit, which is set to discuss Palestinian aid, Golan Heights, and Yemen, on Sunday.

"We reiterate our categorical rejection of measures that would undermine Syrian sovereignty over the Golan," says King Salman. The 30th Arab League summit kicks off with calls for Palestinian state https://t.co/oXw6MDIw03 pic.twitter.com/6cgz98qSxG — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 31, 2019

Abbas was received, on Saturday evening, by his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi and the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Accompanying Abbas are PLO Secretary-General, Saeb Erekat, Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Malki, President’s Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs, Majdi Khaldi, and Palestinian ambassador to Tunisia, Hayel Fahoum.

Earlier in March, the Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said that the readmission of Syria, which was suspended from the body in 2011 as a response to Bashar al-Assad’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, would be on the Arab Summit’s agenda, particularly following the United States President Donald Trump’s recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Although Arab and international condemnation followed Trump’s recognition, analysts expect only verbal denunciations with little political effect from Arab leaders in Tunis.

