Arab League Summit to Focus on Palestine, Golan Heights

Arab leaders at the 30th annual summit of the Arab League in Tunis. (Photo: via AJE)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas arrived in the Tunisian capital of Tunis to attend the 30th meeting of the Arab League Summit, which is set to discuss Palestinian aid, Golan Heights, and Yemen, on Sunday.

Abbas was received, on Saturday evening, by his Tunisian counterpart Beji Caid Essebsi and the Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Accompanying Abbas are PLO Secretary-General, Saeb Erekat, Foreign Minister, Riyad al-Malki, President’s Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs, Majdi Khaldi, and Palestinian ambassador to Tunisia, Hayel Fahoum.

Earlier in March, the Tunisian Foreign Minister Khemaies Jhinaoui said that the readmission of Syria, which was suspended from the body in 2011 as a response to Bashar al-Assad’s brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, would be on the Arab Summit’s agenda, particularly following the United States President Donald Trump’s recognition of the occupied Golan Heights as Israeli territory.

Although Arab and international condemnation followed Trump’s recognition, analysts expect only verbal denunciations with little political effect from Arab leaders in Tunis.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

